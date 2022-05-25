Ranipet farmers reduce input costs, get better yield with govt schemes

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Ranipet farmers have increased yields and substantially reduced input costs by adopting modern agricultural techniques, through State and Central government-sponsored schemes.



These methods ranging from drip irrigation to solar-powered motors have proved to reduce water usage and increase profits, say farmers. Collector D Baskarapandian urged the farmers in the district to make use of the schemes to improve their incomes.



"With traditional methods, sugarcane cultivation would yield around 40 tonne an acre. Now we get 70 tonne an acre using drip irrigation methods. It has also reduced the water usage significantly," said a farmer from Thalangai village panchayat in Sholingur block. Reduction in various input costs increases profit per acre from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, the farmer added.



He was explaining the improvement after adopting drip irrigation to the Collector and the press in his village. Baskarapandian on Tuesday showcased the functioning of Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering departments to the media. The scheme was 100% subsidised by the Central government to the eligible farmers.



Solar Powered Motors Pumps



The Collector earlier visited the installation of solar powered irrigation motor pumps at the Sengaadu village panchayat in Walajah. It was installed with 70% subsidy from the Centre and implemented by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Engineering Department. The farmers bore the cost of Rs 1,09,589 for the motors.



Around 20 solar panels with a total capacity of 6,800w (each panel has the capacity of 340 watts) were also installed. "The water is supplied to the crops from 8 am to 5 pm without electricity bills. It's a one-time investment," a local farmer Beeman from Sengaadu told the press.



Meanwhile, the Collector opined that these solar power would be of great help for large-scale cultivation. So far, only nine farmers in the district benefitted from this scheme, he said.



Joint Director of Agriculture Department Velayutham, Deputy Director of Agriculture Albert Robinson, TNCSC Regional Manager Raja and senior officials were present.



BOX:

Drip Irrigation Scheme

Beneficiaries: 1,227 farmers

Total subsidies: Rs 443 lakh

PM-KUSUM scheme (Solar Motors)

Beneficiaries: 9 farmers

Total subsidies: Rs 20.66 lakh

Farm Equipment Scheme (for small farmers)

Beneficiaries: 1,680

Total subsidies: Rs 38.27 lakh

Collective Farming Scheme

Beneficiaries: 12 Farmers Producers Organisations

Total subsidies:Rs 60 lakh