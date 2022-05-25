Sasikala says AIADMK cadre want her to lead party, slams DMK govt for confrontation with Centre

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reiterating her confidence in accomplishing the task of unifying the AIADMK under her leadership, VK Sasikala on Wednesday targeted the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin. She said the DMK government should stop its confrontationist course with the central government and start functioning in a constructive manner.

Sasikala, who held a detailed press meet on Wednesday, answered numerous questions about the AIADMK and the DMK government and took on the media by accusing them of failing to highlight the wrongs of the DMK government. She addressed the press after attending the wedding of a party worker in T Nagar.

Responding to a question about the difference of opinion between the DMK government and the Centre, Sasikala said, "See, political parties can differ with the central government during election time for about three months. But going on and on in a confrontationist course against the central government won't serve any purpose. How can the state government execute its projects?”

Sasikala went on to say, “So, the ruling party in the state should give up the confrontationist course with the Centre and should approach the Centre in an appropriate manner for implementing the schemes. But if the confrontation with the Centre continues, the people of the state will be losers. One year has gone by in fighting with the central government. If this state of affairs continues like a ‘patti mandram’ (debating forum), there will be no end to it. The DMK government should function in a constructive manner is my wish."

Sasikala also criticised the DMK government for appointing committees headed by private persons. “There are around 320 IAS officers in the state and some of them used to be on deputation to the central government. But despite having so many IAS officers to serve the state, the government is appointing committees headed by private persons and later asks the IAS officers to execute the recommendations of the private persons. How can the government expect the IAS officers to implement them? So, the government should stop constituting committees and should entrust the work of the government to IAS officers and they will execute it properly."

Asked to comment on the achievements of the DMK government during the past year, Sasikala quipped, "Many committees have been formed. That's all. And the DMK government has been stopping the schemes initiated by Amma (J Jayalalithaa).”

Giving examples, Sasikala said the DMK government has stopped Annadanam in many temples and instead, announced that the prasadam will be distributed to the devotees in Thonnai (small cups). "How can this be accepted? Through the Amma dispensaries started by Amma, people were getting medicines at a subsidised cost. Now, these dispensaries have been closed down silently. I wish the DMK government does not play politics on these vital issues,” she added.

Questioned about the delay in finalising the names of AIADMK candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections given that during the times of J Jayalalithaa, the list used to be released ahead of other parties, Sasikala said, "Only when the party has a leader who is acceptable to the cadre will they accept the decisions of the leadership. Now, there is no such situation in the AIADMK. The delay in finalising candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections is taking place only because of this."

When asked about the remarks of second-rung leaders of the AIADMK against her saying that she cannot be admitted into the party again, Sasikala said, "Not everyone speaks against me. Only a few. They might be making such remarks perhaps in the expectation of a party post. Also, only the party cadre decides who should be the leader of the party and the norm was established by AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran."



Regarding the charge that the AIADMK has not functioned well as an opposition party, Sasikala said, "You say on many occasions the AIADMK has failed to function. But people say they never functioned as an opposition party and hence the cadre are expecting me to lead the party."

On the law and order situation in the state and about the hacking of a BJP functionary in Chennai on Tuesday night, Sasikala said, "The primary reason for such a situation is a failure on the part of the administration. Whether the police department is under the control of the Chief Minister or not is doubtful."

Referring to the Chief Minister MK Stalin opening the Mettur dam in advance, Sasikala said, "It was done just because Amma (J Jayalalithaa) had opened Mettur dam in advance. Each district in the Cauvery delta has a plan till June 20 for desilting the waterways. In the meantime, the Chief Minister is opening the dam in advance. So, how can the desilting work go on as scheduled and fully?"

Sasikala also targeted the media, saying, "You have been concentrating on the internal affairs of the AIADMK. But your duty is to highlight the shortcomings of the government in power now. Why do you fail in that aspect? You never ask questions on that line. Apart from the law and order issues, there are a lot of wrong things happening even now. Why are you keeping silent on all these issues? I don't know whether press freedom has been suppressed. The press can be silenced through power and intimidation. But the people cannot be silenced because it is they who are going to vote in the elections. So, it is good if the press acts according to the pulse of the people."