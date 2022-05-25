Seaweed collector found dead near Tamil Nadu's Vadakadu, police detain six accused

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: In an horrific incident, a 40-year-old woman who went out to collect sea weed on Tuesday was found murdered and her body partially burnt in Vadakadu area near Rameswaram on Wednesday.

Police detained six workers from nearby shrimp farm for alleged connection with the murder of the woman. Following the incident villagers of Vadakadu went rampage and damaged the properties in the private shrimp farm.

Sources said that the victim is a resident of Vadakadu village near Rameswaram and she collect seaweed in the shore for living. On Tuesday, she went for collecting sea weed and did not return home till night.

After search for several hours, her husband lodged a complaint with the Vadakadu police station. During investigation police found the victim dead and her body partially burnt at an isolated area near a private shrimp farm situated in the locality.

Primary investigation revealed that the woman was murdered and set on fire. Police detained six other state workers from the Shrimp farm in connection with the murder. Sources claimed that the woman was brutally sexually assaulted before being murdered and set on fire. Police investigation teams are investigating about the issue.

Accordingly, on knowing about that locals from Vadakadu barges into the shrimp farm damaged the property in it and thrashed the workers black and blue. The body of the deceased victim was sent to Ramanathapuram GH for Post mortem.

As large number of people started staging protest seeking justice for the deceased woman, Ramanathapuram SP E Karthick rushed to the venue and pacified the agitating crowd and assured to take action against the accused persons.

Later, police took all six accused persons into custody for enquiry. When contacted, Karthick stated that investigation on the issues is underway.