Submit details of vacant land in Nilgiris to increase green cover: Forest Min Ramachandran

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As part of steps to increase green cover, Forest Minister K Ramachandran has directed all government department heads in The Nilgiris to submit a list of vacant land under their custody before June 10. The minister gave this instruction at a meeting convened with heads of Revenue, Forest, Public Works, and Horticulture departments, municipalities and panchayats held in Udagamandalam on Tuesday. He said the State government is keen on increasing forest cover by 33% in the State.

The current forest cover in Tamil Nadu is 23%, of which, 20.27% is protected area—five national parks, 29 wildlife sanctuaries, and two conservation reserves. The remaining 3.63% is tree cover outside the forest area.

“Once we get data about vacant lands in the district, we will start planting saplings to protect The Nilgiris. A similar drive will be held in other districts. We have been making efforts to convert The Nilgiris into a model district in Tamil Nadu according to Chief Minister’s vision for the next 10 years. The afforestation drive will improve Oxygen level and increase rainfall, apart from conserving groundwater,” the minister said.

Nilgiris district Collector SP Amrith, who is also the chairman of the District Level Green Committee formed under the Tamil Nadu Green Mission, said, “This is the fourth meeting convened by the forest minister. The district currently has more than 65% tree cover, which is higher than other districts in Tamil Nadu, but we also have some vacant lands.

“We also discussed removal of invasive species for planting native shola tree saplings. Removal of invasive species inside the forest will be done by the forest department and outside the forest, it will be carried out by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA). The DRDA is conducting a survey on this,” the collector said.

Nilgiris DFO Bhosale Sachin Tukaram, who is also the member secretary of the committee, said, “Currently, we have 47,000 saplings of 30 species in our nurseries. We can raise more, if needed, in six months.”

S Shibhila Mary, deputy director of the Horticulture Department, said, “Since we have not much vacant land in the district, we have decided to plant native trees alongside fences where spaces are available in Nanjanad, Thummanatty villages and Sims park in Coonoor. The minister has directed us to coordinate with the Forest Department for maintaining a nursery and assured us of all support.”