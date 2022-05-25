STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu MP Kanimozhi assures justice for anti-Sterlite victims killed in police firing

Stating that DMK is with the anti-Sterlite agitators, Kanimozhi recalled that she had urged for a CBI probe into the police firing incidents that claimed 13 lives on the spot.

DMK MP Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: On the fourth anniversary of the police firing during the anti-Sterlite protests, MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi assured justice for the victims. The public are upset over the CBI sleuths not charging even a single police man in the case. Stating that DMK is with the anti-Sterlite agitators, Kanimozhi recalled that she had urged for a CBI probe into the police firing incidents that claimed 13 lives on the spot.

"Police department listens to the State government, while the CBI pays heed only to the Union government. It is true that corporates influence politics but the public has the power to protect their rights, as we saw with the Jallikattu protest at Marina and the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi," she noted.

Recalling the words of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Kanimozhi said Tamil Nadu is not a place for polluting firms. "We do not object to development, but it should ensure the environment is left undamaged for the future generation. It affects only the poor and downtrodden sections in the society, as they will be shunned out from their locality. The state government will stand by those who oppose such firms", she said.  

