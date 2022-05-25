TNSTC bus driver attacked in Mayiladuthurai

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: A TNSTC bus driver was allegedly assaulted by an inebriated youngster while at work. A 20-year-old man has been arrested.

The bus driven by C Ramadass (50) of Tirumangalam was heading to Mayiladuthurai from Sengudi. Around 4.30 pm, a youth, identified as C Sivakumar of Muruganthottam, riding a motorcycle tried to overtake the bus near Maraiyur. Annoyed by the driver not giving way, the inebriated youth made Ramadass stop the bus and assaulted him with a blunt object and fled the spot.