Elevators defunct at Dharmapuri govt hospital for nearly six years

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: For nearly 6 years, four elevators in the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital have not been functioning properly causing inconvenience to patients. Patients and attenders visiting the hospital stated that the five-storey climb from the main ward in the hospital is not only taxing but also a painful experience.



Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital is one of the well-equipped health care facilities in the district nursing over 2,000 outpatients every day and over 800 in-patients every month. To ensure patients and attenders convenience at the DMCH, four elevators were set up during the building's inauguration.



However, for over five years now, the lifts have been malfunctioning. Patients and attenders are urging the hospital administration and district administration to renovate the building and the lifts.



K Angammal (63) from Karimangalam said, "Five days ago, my husband met with an an accident and we brought him to the DMCH. He was immediately treated and brought to the ward was taken care by the staff very well here. But for the subsequent scans, we have to go to the floors below the ward is. We have no alternative but to climb down, as the lifts do not work."



"Moreover, hospital staff charged us Rs 50 each time we seek their help. As we are labourers, we are unable to meet their demands. If we had a lift, we could have easily moved across the wards in each floor," she alleged.



Kumaresan from Krishnagiri said, "Last week I arrived from Krishnagiri after my sister faced an ailment affecting her liver. They directed us to the third floor to get her admitted. My sister was in immense pain and could not even walk, we tried using the lift but it did not open. The staff here asked us to climb up to the third floor."



"When we requested a stretcher or wheelchair, we were reprimanded for being bossy. Moreover, during treatment, we are requested to buy medicines from pharmacies outside. So, on average, attendees climb up and down several flights of stairs at least five to six times a day," he added.



While the treatment has been satisfactory, the distress and pain patients faced between treatments by moving for either scans or medicines or even blood tests are painful and distressing, he said.

Dean Amudhavalli was unavailable for comment. Sources in the hospital said, the elevators have been damaged and non-functional and that authorities have sought funds from the government to replace them.