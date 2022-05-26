Pondicherry University student dies in accident, 2 injured

By Express News Service

VILLIPURAM: A student at the Pondicherry University died and two other students were injured after a two-wheeler they were travelling in collided with a car at Bhoomiyarpalayam on the East Coast Road, on Wednesday night.



According to a police source, the deceased, P Arunima (21) of Kozhikode in Kerala, was a second-year computer science postgraduate student at the university. On Wednesday, she and her classmates R Abirami (21) and H Vimal (21), both from Kozhikode, went to Puducherry and started back to the campus at night. While trying to cross the road, their two-wheeeler collided with a speeding car, and all three were thrown onto the road.

They were taken to JIPMER hospital. “Arunima died in hospital. Vimal was shifted to Government Hospital in Puducherry and is in serious condition. Abirami is continuing her treatment in JIPMER,” said a police source. Residents of Bhoomiyarpalayam village pointed out the faulty construction of centre median on the ECR, with gaps left in many places to cross the road, as one of the reasons for such accidents. “People cross the road wherever they want. That’s also a reason for the accident,” they said.