STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Soon, 400 govt schools in TN to get internet boost

In 3 yrs 75 schools near Chennai will become iShaalas, says NGO

Published: 26th May 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2022 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

NGO Bal Utsav, with ed-tech companies, is set to create model schools | EXPRESS

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 400 government schools in Tamil Nadu will soon get a ‘smart’ facelift with Bal Utsav, an education based NGO, announcing its foray into the State. The NGO is set to provide internet-powered classrooms in schools across South India, through their flagship programme iShaala.

Bal Utsav partners with content providers, ed-tech firms, to make age-appropriate content available, and to enable blended learning for students. This content can be accessed either through children’s personal devices, their parents devices or Smart TVs and tabs given to teachers.

iShaalas are model schools designed for government schools children, that are innovative, inclusive, interactive and most importantly, internet- powered. As a start in the State, the programme will be implemented at the Government Model Higher Secondary School in Saidapet.

iShaala focuses on infra, WASH, staff development and scholarships | EXPRESS

“This was earlier implemented in over 200 schools in Karnataka and the project is now being extended to Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The programme focuses on four key areas: school infrastructure (internet connectivity, smart TVs and ed-tech content), WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene), teacher development (upskilling) and scholarships for students,” explained co-founder of Bal Utsav, Ramesh Balasundaram. Within the next three years, he adds, the plan is to implement iShaala in at least 75 government schools within 200-kilometre radius of Chennai.

“According to the recent Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), 70.3% of children in India are enrolled in government schools in 2021. But, only 18% of government schools in TN have internet facilities. There is a need to make these institutions ‘smart’ and ‘internet connected’ to enable them to operate at their highest level of efficiency,” said Binu Verma, cofounder of the NGO. It is important to have model schools to arrest the trend of ailing public schools, she added.

Notably, the State government is actively promoting the setting up of smart classrooms and training of students and teachers to adapt to this new mode of learning. This initiative may further fuel digital learning and equip schools with Smart TVs preloaded educational content. It aims to empower teachers with tablets to conduct classes online, in case of another lockdown.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
govt schools Tamil Nadu
India Matters
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
National Games scam: CBI searches fmr Jharkhand sports minister's residence
BJP President Chandrakant Patil, NCP MP Supriya Sule(File photo | EPS)
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil passes sexist remark upon NCP MP Supriya Sule
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Ailing Lalu returns to Patna amid clamour for caste census, fresh CBI case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
No forceful ‘recovery’ of unpaid tax, GST department to officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp