Tiruchy Corporation Budget to be tabled on May 30

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The annual Budget of the Tiruchy City Municipal Corporation for 2022-23 will be tabled on May 30, announced Mayor Mu Anbalagan ahead of an emergency session called for on Wednesday. The session that saw most councillors in attendance also discussed the allocation of funds for several crucial projects, including the integrated bus terminus on the outskirts of the city.

At the emergency session, the corporation said that the government will spend Rs 349.98 crore towards construction of the integrated bus terminus at Panjappur, besides a truck terminal and other infrastructural works at the place. It also tabled the allocation of Rs 25.40 crore for the second phase of bio-mining works at the dump yard in Ariyamangalam. In the second phase, the corporation plans to clear waste over 3.3 lakh cubic metres lying under the surface. This process is expected to take about 18 months and is likely to end by 2023.

The civic body also discussed improving the air quality of the city and purchasing more vehicles for sanitation works. The 58-page document tabled on Wednesday presented details of some of the recent tenders awarded by the corporation as well.

Meanwhile, several councillors from Srirangam zone claimed the parking fee contractors as harassing pilgrims to the Ranganathaswamy temple. Responding to this, Mayor Anbalagan said he had recently taken up the collection of parking fee for tourist vehicles at Srirangam and has decided to stop it. Councillors welcomed the decision, pointing out that the move will be of great relief to visitors.

The underground drainage works damaging more roads and posing risk to motorists and residents was also raised. Admitting it to be a major issue, the mayor said that steps will be taken expeditiously to improve the condition of major roads this year itself. Officials also assured the councillors that the desilting works and road repair will be taken up at more places on a war footing in order to ensure a safe monsoon for commuters and residents.

Further, the emergency meeting discussed purchase of boots, gloves, and other safety material for sanitation workers. Some councillors pointed to the shortage of such workers in their wards and reminded how the issue was raised during the very first meeting itself. To this, the mayor said the corporation will

recruit about 1,000 sanitation workers and take more steps to improve the cleanliness of the city.