TN schools to reopen on June 13 for Classes 1 to 10

This was announced by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh on Wednesday, when the School Education Department launched five digital initiatives.

Published: 26th May 2022 04:26 AM

Students studying Plus one return after the annual exam on the first day at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai

Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen on June 13 for Classes 1 to 10, June 27 for Class 11, and June 20 for Class 12. This was announced by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh on Wednesday, when the School Education Department launched five digital initiatives.

Under one of the new initiatives, 25 types of certificates such as Person Studied in Tamil Medium Certificate, Equivalence Certificate, and Migration Certificate can be obtained from government offices, schools, or through Public Service Centres.

“The training calendar for teachers will be made available online. Teachers can attend programmes they are interested in. The calendar will include exam timetables, holidays, and public exam schedules, ” said Anbil Mahesh.

“We have also introduced an application for teachers to apply for leave. They need not submit written letters to heads of schools or department officials to get casual or medical leave approved,” he added. The government has already ordered the computerisation of more than 100 records to reduce teachers’ administrative work.

So far, 30 records have been digitised. Teachers are not required to maintain physical copies of these records from the 2022-23 academic year, the minister said, adding that all records will be digitised by June 2022.

TAGS
Tamil Nadu Schools
