18 years on, Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri awaiting industrial estate

Published: 27th May 2022 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Dew drops on a crop as Dharmapuri experiences a beautiful weather.

Dew drops on a crop as Dharmapuri experiences a beautiful weather. (EPS | R Anandhakrishnan)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Dharmapuri urged the State government to expedite establishing SIPCOT proposed in the district. Residents said large number of youth were migrating from the district to Bengaluru and Salem in search of employment.

Dharmapuri is one of the most backward districts in Tamil Nadu. It has no industries and a majority of the people rely on agriculture for livelihood. Earlier, the people had requested the Tamil Nadu government to establish industries to generate employment in the district. In response, in 2009, the State government announced the setting up of SIPCOT on 1,783 acres of land. Ten years have passed since the announcement and no efforts have been made to establish industries.  

N Anandhan Natarajan, a Dharmapuri resident said, “It was in 2004, that Krishnagiri was bifurcated from Dharmapuri. In these 18 years, Dharmapuri has remained the same with most people still upholding their agricultural roots.”

But Krishnagiri district was rapidly industrialized and Hosur houses several industries and has over five SIPCOTs. So far Dharmapuri district has no known industries apart from a few cottage enterprises. Many educated youths are leaving the district for employment in other states like Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Even though SIPCOT has been announced, no efforts are taken to bring in industries, he said.

Even agricultural labourers are leaving the district to find jobs in other districts and states. The Tamil Nadu government must give a special focus on Dharmapuri and bring in more investors, he added.

M Prathapan, district president of TN Vivasayigal Tholilalar Sangam said, “Nearly 200 farmers were evicted from the Nallampalli area when the AIPCOT was announced a few years back.  These people were prevented from cultivating in this area and they do not have a steady source of livelihood, till today.”

“The Dharmapuri administration had also announced that a textile park would be set up here in an area of about 1000 acres, but so far this has also not been implemented,” M Prathapan added.

When asked about the SIPCOT developments, revenue officials said that since 2013, the land acquisition works are going on and over 90% of the works have been completed. “Several companies have expressed their interest in setting up industries in Dharmapuri SIPCOT. Recently we are also involved in the expansion of the SIPCOT area and the land acquisition of additional 500 acres is underway,” officials said

