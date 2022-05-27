STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai, Theni railway link back on track

The newly-converted 75 km broad gauge line in Madurai-Theni section was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The project was completed at a cost of Rs 506 crore.

Published: 27th May 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

The Madurai-Theni special train flagged off by the Prime Minister. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)

The Madurai-Theni special train flagged off by the Prime Minister. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The newly-converted 75 km broad gauge line in Madurai-Theni section was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The project was completed at a cost of Rs 506 crore.

The PM also flagged off the inaugural Madurai-Theni unreserved express special through video-conferencing. The regular daily unreserved train will be introduced from Friday. It will leave Madurai at 8.30 am and reach Theni at 9.35 am with stoppages at Vadapalanji (8.44 am), Usilampatti (9.04 am) and Andipatti (9.19 am). On the return journey, the train will leave Theni at 6.15 pm and reach Madurai at 7.35 pm. It will stop at Andipatti (6.28 pm), Usilampatti (6.46 pm) and Vadapalanji (7.04 pm).

The 90-km line between Madurai and Bodi was developed during the British era as narrow gauge between 1925 and 1928 and converted into a meter gauge (MG) line in 1953-54. Two pairs of passenger trains were operated on the line till it was closed on December 31, 2010. The trains had also helped in ferrying cardamom from Bodi to other parts of the country.

 The MG trains received overwhelming patronage from rail passengers and tourists visiting Theni and the Idukki district of Kerala. Work on the last leg measuring 14.3 km of the line between Theni and Bodi is in final stages and expected to be completed in a few months. “The train will be extended to Bodi upon completion of the pending work,” said a senior railway official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Madurai Theni
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp