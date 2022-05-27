Puducherry CM Rangasamy inaugurates Smart City projects

PUDUCHERRY: A compact substation along the Grand Canal in Puducherry, which has been made by converting two pole transfomers, was inaugurated by Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday.
According to the Smart City Project officials, the substation, made at an estimated cost of ₹10.22 crore, is expected to prevent power outrages caused by overhead cables or oil transformers. It is also expected to provide improved safety and reliable power supply.
“Several two pole transformers along the Grand Canal have been planned for conversion to compact substation,” according to the officials.
The CM also laid the foundation for seven works at an outlay of ₹14.21 crore virtually from his chamber, including the installation of 45 solar lights on Beach road, renovation of Le Café building, construction of additional 630 metres of the Pondy Marina beach road up to the breakwaters of port, and laying underground cables of around 20km.
The works are expected to be completed within the next few months.
CEO of the Smart City project and secretary to the government T Arun said, “Under the project, works of around ₹950 crore would be executed, with works of ₹130 crore still going on.” He added that an MoU has been signed with National Building Construction Corporation for executing major works worth ₹313.8 crore. “More works amounting to ₹365 crore will be taken up by PWD, ₹170 crore work by Department of Revenue and Disaster Management (DRDM), ₹26 crore by Transport Department and ₹20 crore by Puducherry Municipality,” he said.
“The central government has released around ₹200 crore the MoU and the UT government has chipped in with ₹60 crore, totalling to ₹260 crore,” he said.
The CM said that the Smart City projects have been delayed for a long time and officials have been instructed to speed up the work. He said that funds would be provided gradually as the works are taken up.
PUDUCHERRY: A compact substation along the Grand Canal in Puducherry, which has been made by converting two pole transfomers, was inaugurated by Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Extra-judicial confession by co-accused loses significance in absence of substantive evidence: SC
Will NCB now act against Sameer Wankhede, asks jailed Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik
Jamia Millia Islamia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 31
We both decided to work together for betterment of people: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after meeting L-G
Iconic rifle, helmet at India Gate shifted to National War Memorial
NIA court awards ISIS terrorist 7-year jail term for radicalising youth in Maharashtra