Puducherry CM Rangasamy inaugurates Smart City projects

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A compact substation along the Grand Canal in Puducherry, which has been made by converting two pole transfomers, was inaugurated by Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday.



According to the Smart City Project officials, the substation, made at an estimated cost of ₹10.22 crore, is expected to prevent power outrages caused by overhead cables or oil transformers. It is also expected to provide improved safety and reliable power supply.



“Several two pole transformers along the Grand Canal have been planned for conversion to compact substation,” according to the officials.

The CM also laid the foundation for seven works at an outlay of ₹14.21 crore virtually from his chamber, including the installation of 45 solar lights on Beach road, renovation of Le Café building, construction of additional 630 metres of the Pondy Marina beach road up to the breakwaters of port, and laying underground cables of around 20km.



The works are expected to be completed within the next few months.



CEO of the Smart City project and secretary to the government T Arun said, “Under the project, works of around ₹950 crore would be executed, with works of ₹130 crore still going on.” He added that an MoU has been signed with National Building Construction Corporation for executing major works worth ₹313.8 crore. “More works amounting to ₹365 crore will be taken up by PWD, ₹170 crore work by Department of Revenue and Disaster Management (DRDM), ₹26 crore by Transport Department and ₹20 crore by Puducherry Municipality,” he said.



“The central government has released around ₹200 crore the MoU and the UT government has chipped in with ₹60 crore, totalling to ₹260 crore,” he said.



The CM said that the Smart City projects have been delayed for a long time and officials have been instructed to speed up the work. He said that funds would be provided gradually as the works are taken up.