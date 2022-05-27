Roads dug up, Coimbatore corporation stops IOC’s pipeline work

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In the wake of mounting complaints from councillors and general public, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation has directed Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to suspend installing pipelines for supply of natural gas as the work damaged roads.



Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) won the licence to implement City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in Coimbatore district in 2018. As per the terms, IOCL has to lay underground pipeline for a distance of 212 Km, set up 273 CNG stations and give 9,12,783 domestic piped natural gas (PNG) connections. Of the 212 Km, the company has completed installing pipelines for 75 km.



The work is moving at snail's pace and has also damaged roads in several localities in the city, causing inconvenience to motorists. CCMC officials accuse IOCL of not informing them about taking up road cutting work. Several councillors lodged complaints against the pipeline works during the zonal level meetings and took the issue to the notice of Mayor demanding action against IOCL.



The councillors had put forth a request to the Corporation Commissioner and Mayor to instruct all private players to inform them in advance before digging roads in their wards – be it for gas pipeline installation or broadband wire/cable installation works.



CCMC officials and public also complained about the slow pace of gas pipeline work and damages to water pipelines.



Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said the civic body has directed IOCL to suspend the pipeline works and give notice in advance before digging up the roads. "We have told them to intimate the CCMC officials beforehand so that one of our engineers will be stationed at the spot to monitor their digging works. Hereafter, they will install pipelines in the presence of our engineers, so that we can avoid water supply pipeline damages. Also, we have asked them to expedite the works and complete the installation works at vital locations like Vilankurichi by giving such spots first priority," she added.

