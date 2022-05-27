STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin solemnises weddings at Kolathur

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday solemnised nine marriages in his Kolathur assembly constituency.

Published: 27th May 2022

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday solemnised nine marriages in his Kolathur assembly constituency. In his address, Stain said during his visit to the constituency after getting elected, he had found the community hall where the weddings are being held in a dilapidated state and decided to renovate it. He further mentioned the many struggles he faced to renovate the hall which was inaugurated by former Chief Minister K Kamaraj in 1966.

Stalin further noted that, since Kamaraj had blessed him on his marriage day despite being ill, he was keen on naming the hall after him. He also wished the newly-wedded couples. During the occasion, Ministers KN Nehru and PK Sekar Babu, Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation R Priya and other elected representatives and officials took part.

