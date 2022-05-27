STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu: Vilathikulam deputy BDO demoted over sexual harassment complaint

According to the district administration, the accused — Deputy BDO P Narayanan of Vilathikulam block — had sexually harassed a woman employee working under his purview.

Published: 27th May 2022 01:16 AM

Rape, Sexual Assault

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi Collector Dr K Senthil Raj ordered demotion of a Deputy Block Development Officer of Vilathikulam BDO office to the Junior Assistant post, which is two ranks lower than that of the former post, and a fine amount of '10,000 for allegedly sexually harassing a woman employee.

According to the district administration, the accused — Deputy BDO P Narayanan of Vilathikulam block — had sexually harassed a woman employee working under his purview when he was working as Deputy Block Development Officer at the Tiruchendur BDO office.

Acting on the complaint by the victim, inquiries were conducted and as per the final order, the Collector demoted Narayanan to Junior Assistant. The Collector also invoked Section 13 and 15(A) of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013, to impose a fine of `10,000 against the accused. The fine amount collected from the accused will be given to the victim.

Collector, in a statement, appreciated the victim’s courage and said working women facing such issues should boldly lodge a complaint.

TAGS
Vilathikulam BDO K Senthil Raj
Comments

