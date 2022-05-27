Three held for hacking man to death over parivattam row in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Three persons were arrested by the district police on Thursday for murdering their 55-year-old relative allegedly over receiving parivattam (first respect) in the temple festivals.

The deceased was identified as S Lakshmanan of Thachanendhal, who was serving as a priest for two temples — Karuppukal Kaaliamman Temple and Karuppasamy Kovil. The incident happened when Lakshmanan was on his way to Karuppukal Kaaliamman Temple on Thursday early morning. During this time, the suspects, who came in their two-wheelers, hacked Lakhmanan to death, sources said.

The sources further said, Lakshmanan's father had two wives and he was the son of the second wife. Lakshmanan's half-brother was initially getting the parivattam during the local temple festivals until his death. Since then, Lakshmanan was the surviving eldest son of the family.

Following this, Lakshmanan was given the parivattam for the last five years, which was not liked by his other half-brother Gopal's sons -- G Saravanan (27) and G Singam (25) of Thachanendhal. Saravanan and Singam who were consuming liquor on Wednesday night with M Manikandan (33) of Kodaikanal decided to murder Lakshmanan. "Three including Manikandan were arrested in the case. Gopal is being inquired to ascertain his role in the murder. In case, if he is not involved in the murder, he will be released,” police said.



Karuppayurani police are inquiring about the case.