Will do what is best for Puducherry, says CM Rangasamy

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Echoing the words of Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that the government will do what is best and beneficial for the people and employees of Puducherry Electricity department, with regard to privatisation of power in the UT.



Shortly after launching new projects under the Smart City project virtually at his chamber on Thursday, he said that a proper decision will be taken based on whatever is good for the people. He said that the issue of privatisation is now under the perusal of the Lt Governor and there is “no need for the employees to resort to strike.”



When asked whether privatisation would be good for people, as they are apprehensive of power tariff going high, the CM asked if privatisation has led to rise in power tariffs in other states.



He said that the preparation for budget has been initiated and he has discussed proposals with the officials of the concerned departments and is eliciting their views. He also said that the UT is considering a universal health scheme for the people who are not covered under Ayushman Bharat.



When asked about the ₹2000 crore additional grant sought from the Centre for the UT, he said that he remains expectant.



Meanwhile, the strike by the employees of the Electricity department has entered the fourth day . The opposition is gearing up to support their cause, with the DMK convening a meeting of the parties on Thursday evening.