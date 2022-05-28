STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

All 12,525 TN panchayats to get high-speed internet

On Friday, FibreNet Corporation Limited signed the MSA with Pace Digitek Infra Private Limited for the package in the presence of IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj. 

Published: 28th May 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Internet

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  All 12,525 gram panchayats in Tamil Nadu will soon get access to high-speed internet through Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) as a Master Service Agreement (MSA) has been signed for the pending package B of BharatNet to cover 3,001 panchayats in Villupuram, Erode, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Salem, and The Nilgiris districts.

On Friday, FibreNet Corporation Limited signed the MSA with Pace Digitek Infra Private Limited for the package in the presence of IT Minister T Mano Thangaraj. The BharatNet project is aimed at offering digital services such as e-education, telemedicine, triple play services (Telephone, Television and Internet Connection) to people at affordable cost. It will also allow government offices, public institutions, schools, colleges and industries to use high-speed internet to deliver citizen-centric services in villages. The project will improve the State’s socio-economic standards.

The project, approved by the Centre at an estimated cost of `1,815 crore, is divided into four packages. Each package will have one system integrator and a third-party agency.  Package A will cover Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Ranipettai, Tirupati and Chennai districts. Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Namakkal, Karur, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tiruchirapalli, Mayiladuthurai will come under package C. Kanyakumari, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Dindigul, and Sivagangai districts will be covered under package D. 

IT secretary Neeraj Mittal, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation Limited A K Kamal Kishore, Chief General Manager of Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) G Kalaivani, and principal GM of BBNL Chandrasekar were present. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
high-speed internet Tamil Nadu
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp