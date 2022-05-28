STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Curb riots based on religion, politics and caste, Stalin tells cops

Medals announced during the years 2020 and 2021 were also handed over to personnel as the event did not take place due to pandemic. 

Published: 28th May 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 05:23 AM

CM Stalin on Friday hands over a medal to the mother of K Sivaranjan, a fire personnel who died fighting a fire in Madurai | p jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin presided over the State police medal award ceremony and presented President of India medals, Union Home Minister’s medals and Chief Minister’s medals to personnel for their services during and beyond the call of duty. Mothers of P Krishnamoorthi and K Sivaranjan, the firemen who laid down their lives while fighting a fire at a textile shop in Madurai, received medals and grants on their behalf. 

Medals were awarded to personnel for gallantry, distinguished service, meritorious service, outstanding devotion to duty, excellence in public service, investigation, training, special operations, fingerprint science, technical, specialised and forensic sciences.

Over 320 officers and personnel from police department, fire and rescue services, prison and correctional services, forensic division, vigilance and anti-corruption, home guards and civil defence were awarded the medals. Medals announced during the years 2020 and 2021 were also handed over to personnel as the event did not take place due to pandemic. 

Stalin, after inspecting the honorary parade, said the entire police department might be tainted because of one police personnel or police station not doing their work properly. “The behaviour of police personnel should result in them holding their heads high and not bowing their heads. If this feeling is instilled in all police personnel, TN will become a State where there is no crime.

It is our duty to ensure that acts that create panic among the public does not happen. No riots based on religion, politics or caste must happen. If there are forces at play to derail this aim of the government, they should be dealt with iron fist,” Stalin told police.

He added that drug peddling must be wiped out, henchmen removed and illegal sales of arrack eradicated. Police department must act strictly following these ideas and Stalin said he hopes that the State police wins the overall medal for peace, by creating such surroundings.

