DMK, BJP spar over Stalin speech at PM Modi’s TN meet

CHENNAI: A day after Chief Minister MK Stalin minced no words in articulating his demands before Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Chennai, BJP president K Annamalai accused the CM of making a political speech and Union Minister L Murugan said the CM acted inappropriately and turned the event organised to launch development projects into a DMK rally to cover up his misgovernance.

“After the function got over, the CM met the PM and presented a memorandum of demands. So, when there is such an opportunity, why do you want to use the stage for political purposes?” asked Annamalai at a press conference held at the BJP headquarters in Chennai on Friday.

The PM did not visit Chennai for a BJP programme but to launch projects and lay foundation stones for over Rs 31,000 crore worth of projects, Annamalai said. “The official function was about the developmental initiatives for TN. Our CM was expected to show grace, but he ended up disgracing himself by talking about Dravidian Model, social justice and cooperative federalism,” Annamalai said.

Reacting to the remarks, DMK MLA TRB Raaja, in a tweet, said, “Express your views and counter views. Even argue that we are lying. Our response will be decent. But no one has the locus standi to criticise our leader. If it exceeds limits, whoever be the person, we will hit. Sorry, we will trample upon him.” The MLA later deleted the tweet. He later tweeted that people may criticise them (the DMK) or even say their words were false and they would respond politely. But, if anyone levelled criticism with lies and slander against their leader, they would hit back in the same language.

Coming down heavily on the CM over the issues he had raised at the PM’s event, Annamalai said in 2021, Karnataka had attracted six times more foreign investments than Tamil Nadu. “But the CM is boasting about the Dravidian Model,” Annamalai said. “During 2021-22, the central government has devolved Rs 70,189 crore or 9.4% of tax revenue to Tamil Nadu.

But the CM claimed that only 1.21% of tax revenue has been given to TN. “Don’t know whether the CM is giving wrong information or the finance minister has given him wrong information. When the DMK was part of the Congress-led government at the Centre, the total tax revenue devolved to Tamil Nadu from 2009 to 2014 was just Rs 62,615 crore. On the contrary, from 2014 to 2019, the tax revenue devolution was Rs 1,19,459 crore. This is two-and-a-half-times more than what was given during the UPA regime.”

Asked about the BJP violating court orders in displaying banners during the PM’s visit, Annamalai said everything was done as per court order and with police permission. When the reporter tried to question him more on it, Annamalai lost his cool and snapped, “Ok, ok you will get Rs 200 for this question.”

Later, in a sarcastic tone, he increased the amount from Rs 400 to Rs 3,000 step by step and said Arivalayam (DMK headquarters) will be satisfied with the reporter’s question and will pay him. Though reporters objected to this, the BJP leader did not withdraw his remarks.