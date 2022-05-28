In custody cases, interest of kids paramount: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has said the interest of minor children has to be ascertained by enquiry and courts are not expected to grant custody of such children in a routine manner merely based on allegations and counter-allegations. A division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and J Sathya Narayana Prasad made the observations while granting custody of two minor children to their mother.

Courts are expected to ascertain the genuineness of interest involved in matters of custody. A deeper enquiry with reference to the state of mind of children is required. Children at a tender age may have their own views and ideas, the court said.

While setting aside the order of a single judge, the bench said psychological aspect of the children, their real interest and better course for future have to be taken into account. Calling children the backbone of the country, the bench said children are nation-builders and a good family alone can create a good nation.

The rights of minor children have to be protected by all, the court said. Referring to the rejection of an original petition filed by the mother seeking custody of her children, the judges said the court concerned had not dealt the matter with care and caution.

The matter pertains to custody of the two minor children. Both their parents, employed in government departments, got separated through a mutual divorce decreed by a family court.The children were living with their father who allegedly tortured them and denied access to their mother. After a petition filed by her was rejected by a single judge, the woman filed an appeal.

