Kallanai water release to cover 3.38 lakh acres under Kuruvai cultivation this year

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: With the opening of the sluices of the Grand Anaicut (Kallanai dam) on Friday, over 3.38 lakh acres is expected to come under Kuruvai paddy cultivation in the Cauvery delta region this year.

For the first time since the country’s independence, Cauvery water was released from Mettur dam on May 24, well ahead of the customary date of June 12. In a customary opening ceremony at the Kallanai dam, Ministers K N Nehru (Municipal Administration) and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (School Education), Thanjavur MP S S Palanimanickam, MLAs D Chandrasekaran (Tiruvaiyaru), M H Jawahirullah (Papanasam), Nagai Mali (Kilvelur), and TAHDCO Chairman U Mathivanan operated the sluice gates of the reservoir and released water into the Cauvery. They showered petals and paddy seeds on the water gushing out from the regulators. Later the dignitaries operated the sluice gates of Grand Anicut Canal, Vennaru, and Kollidam.



Earlier special poojas were held at the Anjaneyar temple on the Kollidam riverbed, at Adhi Vinayakar temple, and at Karuppanasamy temple on the banks of the Cauvery. Initially 500 cusecs was released into each of the rivers: the Cauvery, Vennaru, and the Kollidam. Only 100 cusecs was released into the Grand Anaicut. Minister K N Nehru said it would take a week for the water to reach the tail-end areas.



As on Friday the inflow into Mettur dam was 6,000 cusecs, he added. A total of 10,000 cusecs is being released for Cauvery delta irrigation. With the release, it is expected a total of 3.38 lakh acres downstream Kallanai will be covered under Kuruvai paddy cultivation this year. Besides irrigation, the water released would be utilised for filling up as many as 924 ponds, the minister also said.



Meanwhile Public Works Department officials said based on the storage and inflow in Mettur dam, the expected rainfall, and the water received from Karnataka in accordance with the Supreme Court order, water would be distributed according to the irrigation needs of the farmers. Others who participated in the opening ceremony included District Collectors Dinesh Ponraj Oliver (Thanjavur), S Sivarasu (Tiruchy) and R Lalitha (Mayiladuthurai), Water Resources Department Chief Engineer S Ramamoorthy, farmer

association representatives P R Pandian, V Sathyanarayanan and N V Kannan.