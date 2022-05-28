Madras HC orders postmortem of Tiruvannamalai man who died under mysterious circumstances

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered constitution of a team of experts to conduct the post-mortem of a 60-year-old Tiruvannamalai man who died under mysterious circumstances. Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the orders on Thursday while hearing a petition filed by the son of the deceased Sangothi.

The post-mortem of Sangothi shall be forthwith conducted by the senior assistant professor and the assistant professor of the Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital along with a senior most Forensic Expert of the Government Medical College, Mundiyampakkam in Villupuram, he ordered.

The petitioner, Chinnamani, alleged that his father was found dead on the agricultural field of another person, Anandan, on May 24. Anandan had threatened them of dire consequences earlier that day. The petitioner blamed the police for not taking proper action against him.