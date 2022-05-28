Madras HC pans cops over villagers’ temple fest plea

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Criticising Dindigul police for their inaction on representations sent by villagers seeking permission to conduct cultural programmes in a temple festival in Oddanchatram, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, on Thursday, said the police department has shown that the department is not for laymen. Justice P Velmurugan observed,

“The inaction of the respondent police is highly deprecated. The villagers have been unnecessarily dragged to the court to get the permission, which clearly shows that the department is not for the ordinary layman.”

The court usually directs the police to grant permission in such cases. But in the present case, filed by Karuppaiah, the judge noted that sufficient representations have already been given to the Oddanchatram police nearly 25 days prior to the festival and granted permission to conduct the programme on June 1, with directions to the police to monitor the programme.

