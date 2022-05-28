Three arrested in connection with Tamil Nadu's Arakkonnam double murder

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Ranipet police on Friday arrested three accused in connection with the murder of a couple at Arakkonnam on May 23. The accused were secured on Thursday, remanded and sent to the Vellore Central Prison. Search is on for the fourth accused in the case.

A couple, Manikkam and Thangai Rani from Kancheepuram district, was allegedly kidnapped and murdered. Their bodies were found near a water body at Minnal near Arakkonam on 23 May. Vellore Range DIG Dr Z Annie Vijaya formed a 16-member team headed by Arakkonam DSP S Pugazhenthi Ganesh and three inspectors to investigate the matter.

According to the police, an initial probe revealed familial dispute to be the reason behind the murder. The suspects were traced based on the call records, S Pugazhenthi Ganesh told TNIE. "Based on the evidence, two people had been arrested. Then, we secured the third accused," Ganesh added.

The accused were identified as Dharani (25), Sunil Kumar (32) and Chandran (45). The police said, Dharani, the brother of the son-in-law of the victims, has a grudge against the couple due to financial issues. The accused believed the latter used black magic against his family. So, he allegedly hired hitmen, Kumar and Chandran, to kidnap the victims. The victims, who were stuck in debts, were lured with the promise of attractive loans.

According to the police, the victims were kidnapped at Sholingur and murdered at Kannikapuram near Tiruthani. The victims died due to severe high-level contusions in the heart and lungs, the police said. A case had been registered under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), and 120b (Punishment of criminal conspirancy) under the IPC. Further investigation is on.