Two arrested in rape, murder of woman in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Two days after a 47-year-old woman, who went to collect seaweed from a beach, was found murdered at Vadakadu village near Rameswaram, the police on Friday arrested two workers from a nearby shrimp farm in connection with the rape and murder of the woman.

The incident came to light after the victim's husband lodged a police complaint after spending hours searching for her in vain. Police sources said the woman's belongings were first found scattered near a local private shrimp farm, and her partially-burnt body was located in an isolated area nearby. Six workers from the nearby shrimp farm were detained initially.

During interrogation, it was found that Odisha-natives Prakash (22) and Ranjan Rana (34), who were among the six detainees, had allegedly sexually assaulted and strangulated the woman to death. "The duo waylaid the woman and then attacked her. After setting her body ablaze, they went to a shop in Rameswaram and sold some gold jewellery they stole from the victim," the sources added.

Based on the suspects' statements, police took them to the crime scene and the shop on Friday to collect evidence. Further investigation is underway.

