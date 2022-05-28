STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two shrimp farm workers held for raping, murdering woman in Rameswaram

After setting her body ablaze, they went to a shop in Rameswaram and sold some gold jewellery they stole from the victim,” the sources added.

Published: 28th May 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual Assault

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Two days after a 47-year-old woman, who went to collect seaweed from a beach, was found murdered at Vadakadu village near Rameswaram, the police on Friday arrested two workers from a nearby shrimp farm in connection with the rape and murder of the woman.

Police sources said the woman’s belongings were first found scattered near a local private shrimp farm, and her partially-burnt body was located in an isolated area nearby. Six workers from the nearby shrimp farm were detained initially.

During interrogation, it was found that Odisha-natives Prakash (22) and Ranjan Rana (34), who were among the six detainees, had allegedly sexually assaulted and strangulated the woman to death. “The duo waylaid the woman and then attacked her.

After setting her body ablaze, they went to a shop in Rameswaram and sold some gold jewellery they stole from the victim,” the sources added. Based on the suspects’ statements, police took them to the crime scene and the shop on Friday to collect evidence. 

Further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rameswaram rape
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp