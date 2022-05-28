STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu to unveil Karunanidhi’s statue Saturday

Former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s statue will be unveiled on Saturday at the Omandurar Government Estate premises by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Published: 28th May 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

The Omandurar Government Estate premises on Anna Salai lit up ahead of the unveiling of former CM M Karunanidhi’s statue | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s statue will be unveiled on Saturday at the Omandurar Government Estate premises by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. Following the announcement by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Assembly on April 26 that the birth anniversary of Dravidian stalwart Karunanidhi will be celebrated on June 3 every year and his statue will be installed at the Omandurar Estate, work got underway to erect the statue. 

Vice-President Naidu will unveil the statue in the presence of Stalin on Saturday evening. Later, a function will be held at Kalaivanar Arangam hall. It may be recalled that two days after the visit of PM Narendra Modi to the city for dedicating various infrastructure projects, the Vice-President is going to visit the city.

Late CM Karunanidhi was elected to the Assembly 13 times since 1957 and he served as CM for five terms - 1969-71, 1971-76, 1989-91, 1996-2001 and 2006-11. He also served as CM of the State for a record 19 years. A statement from DIPR also elaborated on the services rendered by the former CM.

