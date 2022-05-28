Woman in Madurai holds jumbo captive with fake documents, booked

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Forest department officials rescued a 22-year-old cow elephant, which was illegally kept by an individual using fake documents, from a house in the Thallakulam area in Madurai on Thursday night. Forest sources said, it nearly took them five hours to shift the elephant as the woman kept arguing with the officials and prevented them from seizing the animal. The elephant was later shifted to M R Palayam Elephant Rehabilitation Centre in Tiruchy on Friday morning.

The incident of the suspect having an elephant at her house came to light after a series of complaints from the nearby residents. Following this, a team of forest department officials raided the woman's house in Tallakulam on Thursday evening and found the complaint to be true.

During the investigation, it was found that the private owner, Mala of Tallakulam, was keeping the elephant without any documentation. The cow elephant Rupali was brought by Mala five years ago from Bihar without attaining proper licence or documents. Rupali was being used by the suspect for commercial purposes like renting the elephant for functions.

Under the Tamil Nadu Captive Elephant Management Rule and Wildlife Act, a special order has been placed to rescue the elephant and transport her to M R Palayam Elephant Rehabilitation Centre in Tiruchy, officials said.

Madurai District Forest Officer D Gurusamy told TNIE, "When the team attempted to rescue the elephant, the private owner prevented the team. Following this, we sought assistance from the local police. In the meantime, Rupali's mahout escaped from the venue and so, we struggled to transport her into the vehicle. We brought in another local mahout who had trained the elephant for a while and with his help, we loaded the elephant and shifted her to the rehabilitation centre.”

The DFO added that cases have been registered against Mala for illegal possession of the elephant and also for several other violations. Actions will be taken against the person following the investigation, he further said, adding that they are also on the lookout for the mahout.