DMK to fight Right-wing with ‘Dravidian Model’ workshops

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK on Saturday resolved to “counter right-wing propaganda” and raise awareness among people about the policies and principles of the Dravidian movement and achievements of DMK governments over the years by conducting ‘Dravidian Model Workshops’ across the State.

A unanimous resolution, passed at the party’s district secretaries meeting held in Chennai to discuss the birth anniversary celebrations of former chief minister M Karunanidhi, said the workshops are aimed at protecting the State from anti-national elements who engage in divisive politics in Tamil Nadu, which has been the bedrock of secular policies, and spread awareness among people in general and youth in particular on the achievements of the Dravidian movement.

The resolution urged the party’s youth wing, women’s wing, students’ wing, IT wing and others to take steps to conduct such workshops in person and virtually too.Commenting on the initiative, party’s propaganda secretary T Sabapathy Mohan told TNIE, “Now, only those affiliated to the DMK are defending the party’s ideology and exposing the right-wing’s divisive policies on social media. Though our social media penetration is strong compared to other parties, we want to go further as the right-wing has been tirelessly working to lure innocent people through social media by using religious and casteist sentiments.”

He further added, “Our Dravidian Model is nothing but inclusive growth. But the right-wing tries to paint the DMK as an anti-Hindu party. We have to expose their anti-people behaviour that transcends religion and language. The workshops will help the party take our ideology to the next generation.”

Over the last few months, the DMK’s articulation of Dravidian Model of governance has triggered a huge debate online and offline. Though conducting workshops on policies and principles is not new to Dravidian parties such as the DMK, the DK and the MDMK, in recent times, except DK, no party has conducted such workshops. Now, the ruling DMK has decided to adopt their earlier formula considering the need to address the right-wing challenge in the State.

DMK headquarters orator Radha Krishnan said, “Since the number of voters below the age of 40 is increasing in Tamil Nadu, it is important for the party to educate them on the inclusive nature of the Dravidian Model of growth and expose divisive politics.”