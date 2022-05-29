PMK gives Anbumani crown, asks TN to implement Vanniyar quota

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doing no favours to the rising voices in the State against ‘dynasty politics’, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss was elected as president of the PMK in a special general body meeting held at Thiruverkadu near Chennai on Saturday.His election was completed within a few minutes of previous president GK Mani reading a resolution seeking the general body’s approval for the move. Soon after the announcement was made, Anbumani was showered with garlands and praises by State-level leaders of the party.

In his address, party founder Dr S Ramadoss said that in every Assembly constituency, at least 1,000 cadre are to each ensure the mobilisation of at least 100 votes for the PMK, by which it could get around one lakh votes, helping the party bag seats in the next Assembly election. He further urged the cadre to work to ensure Anbumani Ramadoss becomes chief minister in the election.

The party founder also expressed disappointment over the performance of district and union-level functionaries, who, he said, did not carry out their assigned tasks.Commenting on Anbumani’s elevation, Salem (West) MLA R Arul told TNIE, “He is the youngest leader in the State. This will help draw the support of young voters, who are a majority.”

He added that since Anbumani has proven his mettle by implementing the ‘108’ ambulance scheme and the National Rural Health Mission while serving as Union health minister, the party is hopeful of wresting power from the Dravidian majors.

To provide another posting to GK Mani, S Ramadoss moved a resolution to appoint him as honorary president of the PMK.In his acceptance address, Anbumani said the party has been reshaped as PMK 2.0 and he will work hard to achieve the party’s goal of creating a developed Tamil Nadu by wresting power from the Dravidian parties. “The people of Tamil Nadu will extend their support to the PMK to achieve its dream of a better Tamil Nadu that can be compared to Singapore and other developed countries,” he said.

At the special general body meeting, eight resolutions — including that a special session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly should be convened immediately to pass a law implementing 10.5% internal quota for Vanniyars in employment opportunities — were passed.It may be recalled that in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin, TMC president GK Vasan, and MDMK headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko have reached top party positions as successors of their fathers M Karunanidhi, GK Moopanar, and Vaiko respectively. Now, Anbumani has joined the list.