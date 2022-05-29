Rally against BJP-RSS in Madurai to be held on Sunday

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Condemning the BJP-RSS ideologies, the Periyariya Unarvalargal Kottamaippu, consisting 120 associations, have planned to organise a 'Sensattai rally' from Kalavalsal to Palanganatham on Sunday. Senior CPI leader Nallakannu would flag off the rally. This is the third such rally in the State followed by Karumsattai rally in Tiruchy and Neelasattai rally in Coimbatore.



Addressing media persons on Saturday, Madurai MP S Venkadesan said that as a head of the state Chief Minister MK Stalin had rightly demanded the needs of Tamil Nadu during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai.

"Modi demanded the rights of Gujarat when he was the CM. Moreover, TN has all rights to demand it as it pays more GST than other states. Modi had inaugurated Rs 31,000-crore worth projects, including Madurai-Theni project, which took 12 years to complete the 100-km stretch. The Modi-led government had not announced any new projects for the southern railway whereas they had allocated thousands of crore for the northern railway. This showed the partiality for the state with other states," he said



DVK president Kolathur Mani said the organisation stands for the minorities but BJP worked for few communities and Adhanis. BJP was cultivating the Varnashrama Dharma. They also did not work for the Hindu as claimed by them because there were communities in Hindu who were not considered by the BJP. Modi used Thiruvalluvar and Bharathiyar poems in his speech, but he still did not treat Tamil on par with Sanskrit. There is no sign of BJP growth in TN as claimed by few, he added.