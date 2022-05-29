STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rally against BJP-RSS in Madurai to be held on Sunday

 DVK president Kolathur Mani said the organisation stands for the minorities but BJP worked for few communities and Adhanis.

Published: 29th May 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Hindutva, saffron flag

Image of a saffron flag used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Condemning the BJP-RSS ideologies, the Periyariya Unarvalargal Kottamaippu, consisting 120 associations, have planned to organise a 'Sensattai rally' from Kalavalsal to Palanganatham on Sunday. Senior CPI leader Nallakannu would flag off the rally. This is the third such rally in the State followed by Karumsattai rally in Tiruchy and Neelasattai rally in Coimbatore.

Addressing media persons on Saturday, Madurai MP S Venkadesan said that as a head of the state Chief Minister MK Stalin had rightly demanded the needs of Tamil Nadu during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai.

"Modi demanded the rights of Gujarat when he was the CM. Moreover, TN has all rights to demand it as it pays more GST than other states. Modi had inaugurated Rs 31,000-crore worth projects, including Madurai-Theni project, which took 12 years to complete the 100-km stretch. The Modi-led government had not announced any new projects for the southern railway whereas they had allocated thousands of crore for the northern railway. This showed the partiality for the state with other states," he said
 
DVK president Kolathur Mani said the organisation stands for the minorities but BJP worked for few communities and Adhanis. BJP was cultivating the Varnashrama Dharma. They also did not work for the Hindu as claimed by them because there were communities in Hindu who were not considered by the BJP. Modi used Thiruvalluvar and Bharathiyar poems in his speech, but he still did not treat Tamil on par with Sanskrit. There is no sign of BJP growth in TN as claimed by few, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSS BJP Madurai DVK
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp