Rameswaram rape and murder case: Firms told to give details of non-TN staff by June 15

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: In the wake of Vadakadu rape and murder incident, the Rameswaram Munici pality Chairman has issued a special order to owners of companies to collect details of workers from other states working in their firms and submit it to the municipality office by June 15.

According to the order, the non-TN workers have to disclose 11 details such as their name, photograph, aadhaar number, company owner’s details, among others. The company owners have been instructed to submit the details to the municipality office by June 15.

Failure to comply with the order would lead to legal action, the order read. Rameswaram Municipality Chairman KE Naazarkhan told TNIE, “Several hundreds of other state workers are residing in Rameswaram and working across the municipality. Following the recent Vadakadu incident, we have come up with a plan to keep records of other state workers residing in Rameswaram. Thus, in future, if any other state workers are involved in any criminal activities, the municipality will have details of them which can be used for tracking them easily.”