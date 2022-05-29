Thoothukudi: Capesize vessel berthed at VOC port

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The first capesize vessel — ‘MV Cape Breeze’ — of length 292 metres, breadth 45.05 metres and DWT (Deadweight tonnage) 1,80,000 tonnes was docked at the 9th berth VOC port on May 26. The vessel, which was consigned from Port of Salalah, Oman, with an arrival draft of 11.4 metres, was loaded with 92,300 tonnes of limestone. The entire import of limestone and gypsum are meant for shipping to M/s. Eastern Bulk Trading & Shipping Private Limited.

A statement said that on January 22, 2015, a capesize vessel, MV ‘LAKE D’, carrying 1,77,068 tonnes of iron ore with a draught of 18.34m was nominated to the port to lighten 6,000 tonnes of iron ore at anchorage using a floating crane. VOC port chairman TK Ramachandran said, “The benefit of economies of scale by handling large vessels will hugely benefit the trade by bringing down the freight costs and making the EXIM trade competitive globally.”