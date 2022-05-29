Thoothukudi: Samiyadi on temple fest run slips into well, dies

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 55-year-old man died after falling into an abandoned well in the wee hours of Saturday during the annual festival of the Karuppasamy temple at Ellainayakkanpatti village near Deivaseyalpuram. It is said that those who attain a state of trance during the Samako dai ritual would go on hunting as a part of the customary practice, believed to fight dark evil spirits and bring the godly words to villagers.

Devotees settled in various places would return to their native to observe the festival. Sources said, the victim, Samiyadi Murugan entered a state of trance during the festival at Karuppasamy temple and went hunting into the wild. Even after two hours, the Sami yadi did not return, causing panic among the devotees. Upon searching, the body was found in an abandoned well 100 metres away from the temple, sources added.

The body was recovered and sent to Thoothukudi Medical College hospital. Preliminary investigation revealed Murugan had settled at Chrompet in Chennai, and owned a lorry. Pudhukottai Police have registered a case and are conducting further inquiry.