STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi: Samiyadi on temple fest run slips into well, dies

The body was recovered and sent to Thoothukudi Medical College hospital.

Published: 29th May 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 55-year-old man died after falling into an abandoned well in the wee hours of Saturday during the annual festival of the Karuppasamy temple at Ellainayakkanpatti village near Deivaseyalpuram. It is said that those who attain a state of trance during the Samako dai ritual would go on hunting as a part of the customary practice, believed to fight dark evil spirits and bring the godly words to villagers.

Devotees settled in various places would return to their native to observe the festival. Sources said, the victim, Samiyadi Murugan entered a state of trance during the festival at Karuppasamy temple and went hunting into the wild. Even after two hours, the Sami yadi did not return, causing panic among the devotees. Upon searching, the body was found in an abandoned well 100 metres away from the temple, sources added.

The body was recovered and sent to Thoothukudi Medical College hospital. Preliminary investigation revealed Murugan had settled at Chrompet in Chennai, and owned a lorry. Pudhukottai Police have registered a case and are conducting further inquiry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp