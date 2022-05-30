Duo arrested for cutting Iruvachi trees in Pakkam reserved forest

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Forest department officials caught a duo who were smuggling branches of the Iruvachi tree from Pakkam reserved forest near Villupuram and levied a fine on them.



The duo, identified as A Sekar(59) of Pakkam village and S Muniappan(40) of Gingee, were caught on Friday night near the Ramarajanpettai Monapakam lake in the reserved forest area.



An official source from Villupuram Forest department said that after receiving information that some people were cutting down Iruvachi trees, Villupuram district forest officer Sumesh Soman, ordered an inspection in Pakkam-Kengavaram reserved forest area on Friday night. Under the supervision of Villupuram forest range officer M Babu, a team of Forest department officials and other staffs went for patrolling in the suspected areas.



The source said that the duo cut the branches and sold it to music instruments makers, as a stick made using the Iruvachi branch is used to play Thavil instruments. "The duo were booked and ₹20,000 was collected as penalty from them,” the source said.



Speaking to TNIE, Villupuram FRO Babu said, " Though Iruvachi is common species, it's rarely seen in Villupuram district forests. The Pakkam Reserved forest, contains a few trees of this species." The official source said that awareness programs are organized to inform people about the importance of those trees for the environment.