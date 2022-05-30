STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Duo arrested for cutting Iruvachi trees in Pakkam reserved forest

The duo, identified as A Sekar(59) of Pakkam village and S Muniappan(40) of Gingee, were caught on Friday night near the Ramarajanpettai Monapakam lake in the reserved forest area.

Published: 30th May 2022 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Tree Cutting

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Forest department officials caught a duo who were smuggling branches of the Iruvachi tree from Pakkam reserved forest near Villupuram and levied a fine on them.

The duo, identified as A Sekar(59) of Pakkam village and S Muniappan(40) of Gingee, were caught on Friday night near the Ramarajanpettai Monapakam lake in the reserved forest area.

An official source from Villupuram Forest department said that after receiving information that some people were cutting down Iruvachi trees, Villupuram district forest officer Sumesh Soman, ordered an inspection in Pakkam-Kengavaram reserved forest area on Friday night. Under the supervision of Villupuram forest range officer M Babu, a team of Forest department officials and other staffs went for patrolling in the suspected areas.

The source said that the duo cut the branches and sold it to music instruments makers, as a stick made using the Iruvachi branch is used to play Thavil instruments. "The duo were booked and ₹20,000 was collected as penalty from them,” the source said.

Speaking to TNIE, Villupuram FRO Babu said, " Though Iruvachi is common species, it's rarely seen in Villupuram district forests. The Pakkam Reserved forest, contains a few trees of this species." The official source said that awareness programs are organized to inform people about the importance of those trees for the environment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iruvachi tree Forest department Reserved forest Fine
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp