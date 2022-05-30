STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu government allocates Rs 392.16 crore for flood mitigation works in Chennai, 13 districts

During November and December 2020, Nivar and Burevi cyclones had caused extensive damage to minor bridges, culverts and drains.

Representational imagec. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Flood mitigation work is set to start in Chennai and 13 other districts soon as the State highways department has accorded administrative sanction for allocating Rs 392.16 crore for carrying out permanent flood restoration work in coastal districts of the State.

According to a G.O issued on Friday, chief engineer of construction and maintenance wing of the department has submitted a proposal to carry out permanent flood restoration work in Chennai city, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Cheyyar, Vaniyambadi, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakuruchi, Ariyalur, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Thanjavur districts before the onset of monsoon. 

The chief engineer has sought Rs 392.16 crore for construction of additional bridges and vents, cross drainage work, replacing pipe culverts, to construct drains/macro drains, reconstruction of damaged protective work, and for purchasing new machines and pumpsets and generators. 

The CE has also furnished prioritised list seeking grant of Rs 100 crore for 2021-22 and Rs 292.16 crore for 2022-23, the order said. To tackle inundation during floods, Rs 80 crore has been granted for 2021-22 under Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme (CRIDP). 

The remaining Rs 312.16 crore will be allocated based on requirement, availability of fund, and condition of State’s finance, the order said.

