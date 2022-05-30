Tamil Nadu's HR&CE probe panel to visit Nataraja Temple on June 7-8; dikshithars irked

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

CUDDALORE: About a week after the Tamil Nadu government ordered the temple to resume darshan at its Kanaga Sabhai, the State's Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department has issued a notice to the general dikshithars of the Nataraja Temple in Chidambaram to keep records on the temple’s accounts and assets ready for an inquiry committee visit on June 7 and 8.

The dikshithars, who manage the temple's affairs, were already chagrinned by the order to reopen the Kanaga Sabhai and said they are seeking legal advice on the notice.

The committee will inquire into petitions received regarding the temple, check whether the management is following the rules, and give suggestions, said the notice dated May 26, issued by HR&CE Cuddalore district assistant director and inquiry committee coordinator C Jothi.

The committee was formed based on Sections 23 and 33 of the HR&CE Act, 1959, it added. The notice was issued to the secretary of the general dikshithars council of Arulmigu Sabhanayagar Temple (Natraja Temple).

It asked the council to keep ready details regarding income and expenditure since 2014, auditing reports, details of work done (including valuation), permission obtained from archeological and HR&CE departments, assets of Kattalai (foundation) and revenue from it, status of the assets, records of offerings, jewels, valuables, land belonging to the temple and people using it under lease, and other related records.

"As per a government rule, the HR&CE department has the right to inspect the temple and check these details though it is managed by dikshithars based on a Supreme Court order. Accordingly, a notice has been issued and a report will be submitted to the government," an official from the department in Cuddalore district told The New Indian Express.

'Department asked for details of offerings'

Dikshithars said they are holding discussions with their lawyers on how to respond. "We have not had hundials from the day we took over the temple management. But the HR&CE department has asked us to keep ready details regarding offerings. This shows how unclear and confused they are," said a dikshithar of Nataraja Temple.