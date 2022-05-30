STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Wellness programme organised for Coimbatore police personnel

According to official sources, counselling and assistance will be given to the police personnel who are identified as most stressful by their superiors in each police station.

Published: 30th May 2022 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore police commissioner Pradip Kumar (File photo| EPS)

Coimbatore police commissioner Pradip Kumar (File photo| EPS)

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city police are planning to implement a 'Targeted well-being program' for police personnel who are facing mental health issues and stress due to work. The programme will mainly focus on policemen who are constantly facing allegations of manhandling, police excess and alcohol addiction.

According to official sources, counselling and assistance will be given to the police personnel who are identified as most stressful by their superiors in each police station. The officials hope that a periodical counselling will help them to burst their stress and bring them out of addictions and traumas.

A police officer said, "Usually, the department only conducts a comprehensive wellness programme named Police well-being training once in a year. But this initiative is a regular programme and it will focus only on the selective people who have a history of alcohol and tobacco usage, and violent behaviour which leads them to manhandle and excess with the public."

A senior police official, who did not wish to be named, said, "We know that many personnel in the force are addicted to alcohol and smoking. Mental stress is the cause of such habits. Therefore, we have taken this initiative and it will benefit them personally as well as the community."

City police commissioner Pradip Kumar said the aim of the programme is not to belittle any policeman by their character or habits. "We are trying to correct their problems. In order to make the police personnel comfortable, the counselling sessions will be held personally and without the knowledge of their colleagues," he said.

He further added that families can greatly help in fixing the problems of the policeman if he is depressed.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore city police Police welbeing Police welfare
India Matters
Arvind Kejriwal during a rally at Kurukshetra in Haryana on Sunday | pti
Kejriwal dares BJP to fight polls in Haryana with Khattar as CM face
Image used for representational purpose only.
India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world: PM Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal in BJP first list of 16 candidates for Rajya Sabha poll
Guv Dhankhar mounts attack on Mamata govt over chancellor bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp