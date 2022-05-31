STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

600 pending consumer cases shifted out of Coimbatore to neighbouring districts

The order was issued by president of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission two weeks ago and work on transferring cases and transmitting the case files will begin from June first week.

Published: 31st May 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In view of huge pendency of cases, the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the Coimbatore District Commission to transfer cases to neighbouring districts for speedy trial. More than 600 cases are pending in Coimbatore.

According to sources, cases pending before the Coimbatore District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) pertaining to 2013 and 14 have been transferred to Salem. Cases related to 2015 have been transferred to Nilgiris and cases for 2016, 2017 and 2018 to DCDRCs of Erode, Tirupur and Namakkal districts respectively.

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Coimbatore district commission to transmit all consumer complaints pertaining to the concerned years (except partly heard and stayed cases) to the concerned district commissions. The district commission presidents have been directed to issue notice to both parties and counsels. They are also advised to dispose of the transferred cases within three months through either video conference or physical hearing according to the convenience of the respective counsels and the parties.

The order was issued by president of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission two weeks ago and work on transferring cases and transmitting the case files will begin from June first week.

"The vacancies in District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forums have recently been filled across the State. To clear backlog, the commission has transferred cases to neighbouring districts.  We will arrange video conference in Coimbatore, and petitioners and counsels can attend the hearing from here. They can also attend in person in concern DCDRCs during the hearing," an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore consumer case
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp