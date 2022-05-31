600 pending consumer cases shifted out of Coimbatore to neighbouring districts

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In view of huge pendency of cases, the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the Coimbatore District Commission to transfer cases to neighbouring districts for speedy trial. More than 600 cases are pending in Coimbatore.



According to sources, cases pending before the Coimbatore District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC) pertaining to 2013 and 14 have been transferred to Salem. Cases related to 2015 have been transferred to Nilgiris and cases for 2016, 2017 and 2018 to DCDRCs of Erode, Tirupur and Namakkal districts respectively.



The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Coimbatore district commission to transmit all consumer complaints pertaining to the concerned years (except partly heard and stayed cases) to the concerned district commissions. The district commission presidents have been directed to issue notice to both parties and counsels. They are also advised to dispose of the transferred cases within three months through either video conference or physical hearing according to the convenience of the respective counsels and the parties.



The order was issued by president of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission two weeks ago and work on transferring cases and transmitting the case files will begin from June first week.



"The vacancies in District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forums have recently been filled across the State. To clear backlog, the commission has transferred cases to neighbouring districts. We will arrange video conference in Coimbatore, and petitioners and counsels can attend the hearing from here. They can also attend in person in concern DCDRCs during the hearing," an official said.