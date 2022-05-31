Adaimithipankulam mishap: 'Take urgent measures to prevent stone quarry accidents', urge residents

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Raising concerns about alleged illegal operations of stone quarries in their area, residents of Singathakurichi and Arasarkulam filed a complaint seeking urgent measures to prevent a tragedy similar to the Adaimithipankulam accident,which claimed six lives.

In a petition, farmers from Singathakurichi said private stone quarry operators have been using explosives without prior intimation. "On Saturday, there was a huge untimely blast which resulted in panic in the village. When the quarry operators use explosives to break rocks, small stones shoot towards farmlands and injure workers. Since the stone quarry is located very close to agriculture fields, the district administration should stipulate specific timings for the operations," they said.

Similarly, Arasarkulam village residents said their homes are situated about 200 metres away from a stone quarry, adding that the operations are causing cracks on their house walls. "The quarry is also less than 100 metre from our burial ground, road and agriculture fields that are frequented by the villagers," they said.