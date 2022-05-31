Alumni oppose panchayat building on school premises in Ariyalur, say students' education will get hit

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: Alumni, residents, and activists on Monday filed a petition with District Collector P Ramana Saraswathi and MLA K Chinnappa demanding the handing over of the panchayat building being constructed on the Thamaraikulam panchayat government school premises to the school itself.

The building that is being constructed within the school premises by the union is nearing completion, but opposing its operation citing that it would affect the school's functioning, the petition was filed. No action, however, has been initiated by the authorities concerned so far.

The primary school has been operating in the panchayat since 1948. A total of 80 students are currently studying in Classes 1 to 5. Including the headmaster, the school has three teachers.

Speaking to TNIE, alumnus T Elavarasan from Thamaraikulam said, "We have been protesting against the building since its construction, for the benefit of the students. The old panchayat office building is in good condition. I do not know why did are building a new one here. How can permission be granted for a panchayat building within the school premises. Students and teachers will be affected if the building becomes operational. Authorities should consider students' education and hand over the new building to the school itself."

Another alumnus and ward member, A Neelamegam, said, "The play area of the students at this school has been occupied by the building. This is one of the oldest schools here and it must be protected. They threatened us when we raised the petition. Over 21 students in our village go to the anganwadi centre in

nearby villages. The administration should take action to recover the building from the panchayat and convert it into an anganwadi centre."

When contacted, Collector Saraswathi said, "The Highways Department has asked the panchayat to vacate its building for road widening work. Thus, it constructed the new building on poromboke land in the village. However, this school does not need that space and that building. The high school is close to

them for higher education."