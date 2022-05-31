STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Bike rental service has dented business': Rameswaram auto drivers mull protest

Published: 31st May 2022 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

auto drivers, autos, autorickshaw

Image for representation (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: Auto rickshaw drivers associated with the AITUC (All India Trade Union Congress) complain that bike rental services have brought down their demand and are eating into their business.

Rameswaram, being one of the major tourist spots in the State, attracts several hundreds of visitors throughout the year. The autorickshaw drivers' earnings mostly depend on the trips they make to tourist spots.

They also have a tour package, which covers approximately 100 km including Dhanushkodi and APJ Abdul Kalam memorial; and charges from Rs 1,200.  Besides, they take up normal rides too. However, the emergence of bike rental services in recent years has completely dented their business, they say.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, district president of AITUC, C Senthilvel, said, "We used to get at least one tour package trip per day. After spending on fuel and maintenance of the vehicle, and roaming in the scorching heat for several hours, we get only Rs 300 at the end of the day. At present, many lodges and private parties are offering bike rentals, which charge between Rs 700 and 900 per day. Because of this, our business has been affected severely in the last couple of months."

He claimed that bike hiring services were illegal as per the Motor Vehicles Act. "Citing that, we had earlier submitted petitions with police and RTOs but to no avail. So now, we have planned to stage a protest in the coming days," he said.

There are about 700 auto rickshaw drivers associated with the AITUC in Rameswaram.

