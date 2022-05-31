STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore man gets no religion, no caste certificate for daughter

Karthik said he approached Collector GS Sameeran with the request and he directed him to the Coimbatore North Tahsildar.

Naresh Karthik and his wife Gayatri approached several schools for their daughter to get admitted to Kindergarten and to put the religion and caste column blank.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A resident of the city has obtained a certificate of no religion, no caste for his daughter. S Naresh Karthik of Chinnthamani Nagar in KK Pudur, who runs Seedreaps Educational and Charitable Trust and lives with his wife Gayathri and daughter GN Vilma (3), got the certificate on Friday. 

Karthik said he approached Collector GS Sameeran with the request and he directed him to the Coimbatore North Tahsildar. Naresh had to file an affidavit stating he was aware that applying for no religion, no caste certificate for his daughter Vilma would make her ineligible for reservation or privilege based on caste and religion. 
 

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
