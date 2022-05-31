Lift ban on night time bathing at Tenkasi's Old Courtrallam Falls: Nearby residents to Collector

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Pointing out that the tourism sector is their major source of income, residents of Ayiraperi, Pattapathi and Mathalamparai panchayats petitioned Collector S Gopala Sundararaj on Monday seeking steps to allow tourists to take baths in the Old Courtallam Falls also during the night hours.

The residents, led by Ayiraperi Panchayat President T Sudalaiyandi, claimed though several petitions, including one by Tenkasi MLA Palani Nadar, were submitted in this regard, the Collector had not yet paid heed to their requests.

"The Main Falls, Five Falls, Old Courtallam Falls, Puliaruvi and Sitraruvi are the main waterfalls situated in Courtallam town. Following protests by various sections of people, Sundararaj allowed the opening of Main Falls and Five Falls for tourists. Later, he also permitted tourists to take baths there during the night hours. However, the ban on bathing during night hours at the other three waterfalls has still not been lifted," the villagers said.

Since the Old Courtallam Falls has to close at 6 pm, the residents of Ayiraperi, Pattapathi and Mathalamparai, who run shops in the vicinity, say their business has been dull. "The district administration should immediately lift the night hours ban at the waterfalls and also relax all lockdown norms," they added.