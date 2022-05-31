Minister Thangam Thennarasu counters charges of EPS on law and order

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday countered the charges of Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami over the law and order situation, prevalence of ganja use etc.

Talking to reporters, the minister said Palaniswami has made certain allegations just to show his existence in politics and also because VK Sasikala had criticised that the AIADMK’s functioning as an opposition party was not up to the mark.

Giving a long list of new schemes implemented by the DMK government during the past year, the minister compared the crime data during the previous AIADMK regime in the last year of their rule and the past year of the DMK regime.

While 1,695 murders took place during the last year of the AIADMK regime, 1,558 took place during the past year. Similarly, 146 robberies took place under AIADMK government last year and 103 during DMK government. Murders by henchmen which stood at 30 during AIADMK rule, came down to 18 during the DMK regime. While 16 persons died in police firing in the last two years of AIADMK rule, no one died during this regime, he said.

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami said in the policy note for the police department, it was mentioned that over 2,200 ganja cases have been filed. But the number of arrests in these cases is just 148.