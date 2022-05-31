Monitoring up in all international airports for checking monkeypox virus: Ma Subramanian

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: There are no monkeypox cases in Tamil Nadu so far and medical teams at airports are monitoring passengers coming from abroad, Minister for Health & Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said during a visit to Coimbatore on Monday.



Subramanian along with Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji, Collector Dr GS Sameeran, CMCH Dean Dr A Nirmala inspected the construction works for Rs 110 crore and inaugurated the renovated 12-bed Toxicology ICU ward and 32-bed ECRP ICU ward.



Addressing reporters, Subramanian said, "Chief Minister MK Stalin recently inaugurated intensive care units for Rs 364.22 crore in Government Medical Colleges and District General Hospitals across Tamil Nadu through video conference recently. Under this, a 32-bed ICU was set up for Rs 93.44 lakh in the CMCH and was brought into operation on Monday. A 12-bed Toxicology ICU has been set up at a cost of Rs 10.12 to treat those involved in suicide attempts under the CSR scheme."



"Surveillance has been intensified by the Health Department at the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border following the death of a man in Kerala due to the West Nile virus. Monkeypox has been reported in various countries, including Italy and France. Thus all travellers from abroad are actively monitored at the airports."



"A man who recently came to Chennai from the UK showed signs of monkeypox. Samples were taken from him and sent to a lab in Pune and the test results turned negative. In Tamil Nadu, there are no monkeypox cases till now. However, the medical team set up at international airports is closely monitoring the passengers. Department will raise awareness about the effects of monkeypox," he concluded.