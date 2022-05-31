STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Non-registration of FIR not violation of rights: Madras HC

A Division Bench comprising Justices R Suresh Kumar and R Vijayakumar passed the interim order on a petition filed by sub-inspector G Nagarajan from Karur.

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that non-registration of FIR on a complaint cannot be directly termed as a human rights violation if other remedies have not been already used up, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently stayed an order passed by the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) against a sub-inspector of police for failing to register FIR on a complaint. 

A Division Bench comprising Justices R Suresh Kumar and R Vijayakumar passed the interim order on a petition filed by sub-inspector G Nagarajan from Karur. Nagarajan submitted in his petition that on December 10, 2020, when he was working as a sub-inspector at Vangal police station in Karur, S Madhavan gave a complaint to him alleging that advocate Kanagaraj posted defamatory comments against Madhavan on social media.

When called for an inquiry, Kanagaraj denied the allegations and hence the inquiry was closed, Nagarajan claimed. “However, on December 12, 2020, Madhavan made a complaint against me before the SHRC, alleging that no action was taken on his complaint. Holding that non-registration of FIR on a complaint amounts to human rights violation, the commission passed an order recommending payment of `25,000 compensation to Madhavan,” Nagarajan added and challenged the order.

The Division Bench observed that the Station House Officer or the investigating agency is required to register an FIR on a complaint only after verifying if any punishable offence was involved. If an FIR has not been immediately registered, other remedies open to the complainant are that he or she can move the Superintendent of Police and thereafter, the Magistrate Court concerned. “Without exhausting these remedies, it cannot be straightaway stated that the alleged non-filing of an FIR is a human rights violation,” the judges held. 

